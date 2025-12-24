 
Jonas Brothers reflect on 'unforgettable run' as tour nears end

Greetings From Your Hometown Tour kicked off in August to celebrate Jonas Brothers band's 20th anniversary

Geo News Digital Desk
December 24, 2025

Jonas Brothers wraps up Greetings From Your Hometown Tour after 74 shows

Jonas Brothers are expressing gratitude as their Greetings From Your Hometown Tour is coming to an end after a couple of more shows. 

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, December 23, the rock band consisting of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jones marked the completion of their 74 shows during the 20th anniversary special tour with a sweet post.

They shared a heartfelt message alongside an image captured from behind the drum kit, showing the siblings embracing as a sea of fans filled the venue, cheering for them.

"74 hometowns, one truly unforgettable run," they captioned, expressing their gratitude. "Thank you to the best fans in the world."

On December 22, the Jonas Brothers performed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, delivering a special, star-studded event to wrap up the North American leg.

Featuring guests such as JoJo, Norah Jones, and Sombr, the most recent show show was the final U.S. stop of their JONAS20 tour before a short Christmas break.

For the unversed, the tour commenced on August 10, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey and is scheduled to conclude on December 30, at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

The final remaining shows for the tour are on December 30, at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL, and the last on December 31, at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL.

