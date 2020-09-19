Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Sep 19 2020
'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic's romance thriller 'Ramo' amazes fans

Saturday Sep 19, 2020

Esra Bilgic's much awaited romantic drama Ramo's new season hit TV screens with a bang on Friday.

Esra, who rose to fame with her stunning performance as Halime Sultan in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, is playing a very modern role in the new thriller.

Taking to Instagram, the charming Turkish star shared a sneak peek into the new drama, which seems to receive huge applause from the audience.

Esra, whose popularity skyrocketed, also posted a beautiful picture of herself an hour before the show started.

The actress, who looks chic in the picture, captioned the post: "Last 1 hour".

In the first season of Ramo, the actress has won the hearts with her powerful performance. The second season of the show will attract more applause for the actress.

Some clips of the drama showed her in romantic scenes with co-star Murat Yıldırım have left her fans awestruck.

Her dazzling looks in the crime series attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

