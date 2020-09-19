Mahira Khan learns how to ride a bike for new film opposite Fahad Mustafa

Mahira Khan took to the streets recently and added another skill to her impressive reportoire.

On Friday, the Superstar actress gave a glimpse of her biking adventures to her followers on Instagram.



Clad in a robust helmet, biking pads and shoes, Mahira revealed she took biking lessons for her upcoming movie Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

"Aaajaaa meri motor bike pe beth jaaaa @mustafafahad26," she captioned her post, while tagging co-star Fahad Mustafa.

"I learnt how to ride a bike for #QuaideazamZindabad . This video was my second day of lessons.. so you can imagine how good I actually am I also got a certificate after completing all my lessons," she added.

Check out Mahira's post here

Mahira was mentored by trainers at the Pink Riders Pakistan, an institute that helps women across the country learn how to ride motorcycles.



She even got a certificate for learning how to ride a bike successfully.

Starring Mahira and Fahad, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is expected to release by Eid-ul-Azha.