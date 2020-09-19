Sushant Singh Rajput had a spark with Kriti Sanon, reveals late actor's close friend

Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon were rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with each other for the longest time.

While they never addressed the hearsay, a close friend has come forth confirming that the two were involved romantically.



The claims were made by actress Lizaa Malik who had a professional relationship with Sushant.

She said that the two were dating each other and looked very happy together.

"The last time I met Sushant was some two and a half years back when he was with Kriti. It was during Kriti's birthday celebrations in a Bandra club. He was always a very charming, full-of-life guy, who would walk into a party and get a smile on people's face. We had a lot of common friends, like Mahesh Shetty," Lizaa said.

"He was a fun loving guy, who had his sense of humour in the right place, always joking and keeping the energy level up," she added.

Lizaa was asked why she thought Sushant and Kriti seemed like a couple.

She replied, "When it is a public gathering and a birthday party, the host is always busy. So, Kriti was busy attending guests as it was a big party. I saw Sushant all charged up, dancing, getting a drink at the bar and socialising. They looked pretty happy and they were trying to be good hosts. Even if you're not going out loud, telling the world that 'oh, we are dating', one can see the spark."

"If somebody was playing the host with the actual host, there has to be something. We all knew that they were seeing each other, as much as they kept denying it," concluded the actress.