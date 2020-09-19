Priyanka Chopra pays heartfelt tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Global icon Priyanka Chopra paid a heartfelt tribute to US Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away on Friday, saying “Your impact and contribution will never be forgotten”.



The Sky Is Pink actress turned to Instagram and posted a throwback photo of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, popularly known as RBG with a thank you note for her contribution to the society.

PeeCee shares the quotes of RBG and wrote, “For both men and women the first step in getting power is to become visible to others, and then to put on an impressive show. . . . As women achieve power, the barriers will fall. As society sees what women can do, as women see what women can do, there will be more women out there doing things, and we’ll all be better off for it.” -Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg”

“Your impact and contribution will never be forgotten. Thank you, RBG. Your legacy lives on. Rest in Peace,” Priyanka Chopra said.



Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday at her residence in Washington due to pancreatic cancer. She was 87.