Hailey Baldwin, Justine Skye accused of jeering at Selena Gomez

Supermodel Hailey Baldwin has landed in controversy after she and Justine Sky seemingly shaded Selena Gomez in a video.

The two posted a workout video of them exercising with DJ Khaled and Drake’s Popstar blaring in the background.

As the two lip-sync to the song, according to fans, Skye can be heard saying in the video “Nobody says Selena,” right when Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend is mentioned.

Hitting back at all those making the claims, Skye said: "I was tryna be nice but idc, you guys are [expletive] weird .. stop searching for reasons to attack people defense of your FAV. Especially if it’s completely inaccurate. Don’t y’all have homework to do or something.”

On the other hand, Hailey’s Twitter account is still deactivated.

It was earlier reported that Bieber and Gomez are back in touch with the former even complaining about his wife being “too religious.”