Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Hailey Baldwin, Justine Skye accused of jeering at Selena Gomez

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 19, 2020

Supermodel Hailey Baldwin has landed in controversy after she and Justine Sky seemingly shaded Selena Gomez in a video.

The two posted a workout video of them exercising with DJ Khaled and Drake’s Popstar blaring in the background.

As the two lip-sync to the song, according to fans, Skye can be heard saying in the video “Nobody says Selena,” right when Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend is mentioned.

Hitting back at all those making the claims, Skye said: "I was tryna be nice but idc, you guys are [expletive] weird .. stop searching for reasons to attack people defense of your FAV. Especially if it’s completely inaccurate. Don’t y’all have homework to do or something.”

On the other hand, Hailey’s Twitter account is still deactivated.

It was earlier reported that Bieber and Gomez are back in touch with the former even complaining about his wife being “too religious.” 

More From Entertainment:

Cavit Çetin aka Dogan Alp thanks Nimra Khan

Cavit Çetin aka Dogan Alp thanks Nimra Khan
Yolanda quashes rumours about Gigi Hadid giving birth

Yolanda quashes rumours about Gigi Hadid giving birth
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were shocked over Queen’s harsh Megxit retaliation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were shocked over Queen’s harsh Megxit retaliation

Ellen DeGeneres leaves Warner Bros execs ‘concerned’ and ‘disappointed’ after scandal

Ellen DeGeneres leaves Warner Bros execs ‘concerned’ and ‘disappointed’ after scandal
Lady Gaga left feeling ‘catatonic’ and crippled with her sudden rise to fame

Lady Gaga left feeling ‘catatonic’ and crippled with her sudden rise to fame
Facebook, Instagram spreading hate and misinformation: Selena writes to Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook, Instagram spreading hate and misinformation: Selena writes to Mark Zuckerberg
What exes Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt were thinking as they flirted during reunion

What exes Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt were thinking as they flirted during reunion
Miley Cyrus’s bombshell new song is all about her marriage with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus’s bombshell new song is all about her marriage with Liam Hemsworth

Kate Middleton is not too happy about the world referring to her as ‘Kate’

Kate Middleton is not too happy about the world referring to her as ‘Kate’

Sofia Richie reacts to Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt’s recent table read, calls it ‘legendary’

Sofia Richie reacts to Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt’s recent table read, calls it ‘legendary’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s demands could ‘put off’ clients and impact their earnings

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s demands could ‘put off’ clients and impact their earnings
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to bring ‘Ms. Marvel’ to life as the studio’s first Pakistani director

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to bring ‘Ms. Marvel’ to life as the studio’s first Pakistani director

Latest

view all