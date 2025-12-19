Charlie Hunnam films season 4 of Netflix’s 'Monster'

Charlie Hunnam is back on set and busy filming the fourth season of Netflix’s hit anthology series Monster.

The 45-year-old actor, who previously portrayed infamous killer Ed Gein in Season 3, is taking on another dark historical role.

This time, Hunnam will play Anthony Borden, the father of Lizzie Borden, in the upcoming season. Lizzie Borden is being portrayed by Ella Beatty.

Production on Season 4 is currently underway in Los Angeles. Hunnam was photographed filming scenes on Thursday, December 18, as work continues on the Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan-produced series.

Season 4 will feature multiple notorious figures. Sarah Paulson has joined the cast and will play serial killer Aileen Wuornos.

Suzanna Son is also set to appear, though details about her role have not yet been revealed. She was previously seen filming scenes alongside Hunnam.

The cast also includes several notable additions. Vicky Krieps will portray Bridget Sullivan, the Borden family’s live-in maid. Rebecca Hall is set to play Lizzie’s stepmother, Abby Borden, while Billie Lourd will appear as Lizzie’s sister, Emma Borden. Jessica Barden rounds out the cast as Lizzie’s friend, Nance O’Neill.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for Monster Season 4, but with filming now underway, fans can expect more updates in the coming months.