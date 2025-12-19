Russell Brand drops bombshell on Justin Trudeau's love life

Russell Brand drew laughs from a live audience at the expense of cracking a joke about his ex-wife Katy Perry and new romance with Justin Trudeau.

The English comedian did not spare the Fireworks songstress even with her mother seated in the crowd as he made an unapologetic remark about the former Canadian prime minister at his latest live appearance.

During a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix on Thursday, December 18, the Brand brought up his ex-wife and the 53-year-old political personality while addressing the crowd.

“Look, Katy Perry, I was married to her. I love her still, and I’m glad that her mom’s in the room to hear me say this, but look,” the 50-year-old said while on-stage.

“I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau? Come on, man! Don’t put me in a category with that guy! That globalist stooge,” he added, making fun of the politician.

Who is Russell Brand? About Katy Perry’s ex

Brand is a comedian, actor, podcaster, author, and media personality. He rose to prominence in the early 2000s as a stand-up comic and television and radio host in the UK before transitioning to Hollywood films and later building a large online following through commentary and podcasting.

Brand and Perry tied the knot in October 2010, a year after meeting her on the set of his movie Get Him to the Greek.

However, 14 months later, they announced their divorce.

Following their split, Perry got engaged to Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom in 2019. The couple called off their engagement in June after nine years together. They share one daughter, Daisy.