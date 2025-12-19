Teagen Croft, Sarah Catherine Hook shortlisted for 'Rapunzel' live-action

Teagen Croft, Sarah Catherine Hook short listed for ‘Rapunzel' live-action

Disney’s Tangled film is looking for a perfect cast for the live-action adaptation of the 2010 animated movie.

The studio secretly carried out screen test and chemistry reading in London last week for the roles of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider/Eugene Fitzherbert.

According to multiple resources, those who tested for Rapunzel included Freya Skye (Disney’s Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires), Sarah Catherine Hook (White Lotus), Teagan Croft (DC series Titans) and Olivia-Mai Barrett (Invasion).

For Flynn Rider, Milo Manheim, and Charlie Gillespie are said to have tested. Both have shown musical chops in their respective careers.

In the original animated film, Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi respectively voiced the parts.

Apart from these two lead roles, another major role includes Mother Gothel, the witch who keeps Rapunzel locked up in the tower in order to use her magical hair to stay young forever. Scarlett Johansson is being eyed for the role.

Michael Gracey, director of The Greatest Showman, will be directing the film.

The 2010 film synopsis states, “Princess Rapunzel has been locked away in a tower since she was captured as a baby by an old hag. Her magical, long blonde hair has the power to provide eternal youth, and the evil Gothel uses this power to keep her young. At the age of 18, Rapunzel becomes curious about the outside world, and when a prince uses her tower as a refuge, she asks him to help her escape.”

Disney is eyeing to shoot Tangled in the UK beginning in June, although scheduling could change, depending on the casting.