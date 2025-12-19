'Emily in Paris': Gabriel's less screen time in season 5 explained

Fans of Emily in Paris noticed something surprising in Season 5 — much less Gabriel.

Despite being a central character since Season 1, Lucas Bravo’s role was noticeably reduced in the latest season, leaving viewers wondering if his future on the Netflix hit was in danger.

According to the show’s creators, there’s no need to worry.

Director and executive producer Andrew Fleming explained the situation in an interview with Us Weekly, revealing that Bravo’s limited availability affected filming.

The French actor was working on a movie at the same time, forcing the series to adjust its storyline.

“He’s important. He’s part of the DNA of the show,” Fleming said. “When he and Emily are in a scene together, something undefinable happens. They have this chemistry. They do. There’s just something about the two of them that’s very watchable.”

Season 5 ends with a major romantic cliffhanger. After Emily breaks up with Marcello and returns to Paris, Gabriel learns about the split and writes her a heartfelt letter. He shares his feelings and invites her to visit him in Greece, setting up a possible reunion fans have been waiting years to see.

Looking ahead, Fleming hinted that their story is far from over. “Looking ahead, they’re part of each other’s journey. Who is to say who Emily is going to end up with, but Emily and Gabriel are going to interact with each other. Stuff is going to happen [but] I really can’t say anything about what’s going to happen next season.”

While Netflix has not yet officially renewed Emily in Paris for Season 6, Fleming sounded confident that the story will continue.