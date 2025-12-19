Moises Arias reminisces memorable time on set of ‘Hannah Montana'

Moises Arias reflects on his breakout in the hit Disney series Hannah Montana.

The show premiered in 2006, when he was only 12 years old. The series followed the story of a young girl living a double life as a famous pop singer and a normal teenager in disguise.

He played Rico Suave alongside Miley Cyrus as the titular star and her alter ego, Emily Osment as Lily Truscott, Billy Ray Cyrus as Robby Ray Stewart, Jason Earles as Jackson Stewart and Mitchel Musso as Oliver Oken.

While the series has ended, the fans have kept it alive for the past 15 years, due to which the cast has garnered headlines over the years for their physical transformation.

"I think it's happened a couple of times," Arias said in a conversation with People magazine while promoting season 2 of the post-apocalyptic Prime Video series.

He added, "Every four or five years, it's like, 'This is them now, feel old yet?' I think it's been happening for like 15 years. I can't recall a week that it hasn't happened."

The actor noted that Hannah Montana played a formative role not only for its fans but also in his own life.

"It was a time not only in the audience, like, in the fans' lives, but in mine," Arias explained, adding that "it's a feeling of growing up together."

He went on to reminisce about the good old days on the set, saying that the series, “was the craziest mix of television and live shows, I think, ever. And I think the music really affects it, so you just don't forget."

As of now Arias is starring in Fallout as a vault dweller named Norm Maclean, who ends season one of Fallout by learning the truth about the war that led to the nuclear fallout in America.

Fallout season two is now streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes debuting on February 4, 2026.