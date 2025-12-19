Gwyneth Paltrow draws criticism from Kristin Cabot over Coldplay kiss cam scandal

 
Kristin Cabot, Andy Byron were caught embracing on the kiss cam during Coldplay concert

Kristin Cabot, former head of HR at Astronomer, broke her silence on the viral Coldplay kiss cam moment that made her the subject of relentless online scrutiny.

In her first interview after the headline-making incident, she directed sharp criticism at celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow and The View cohosts who mocked and embarrassed her.

56-year-old said the fallout was brutal.

“People would say things like I was a ‘gold‑digger’ or I ‘slept my way to the top,’ which just couldn’t be further from reality.”

Cabot recalled the controversial moment with The Times, "My immediate reaction was, 'Holy s---, Andrew's here'."

Referring to her estranged husband Andrew Cabot, the CEO of a rum distillery.

"We were in the middle of an incredibly — and amazingly — amicable separation. I was worried I would embarrass him. He's an amazing guy and does not deserve that."

She added, "Then a beat later my mind turns to, 'Oh God, Andy's my effing boss,' this is a bad look. Boston's not a big town. And while it wasn't an Astronomer event or anything, there could have been investors or other staff there."

The Astronomer former Chief People Officer was particularly annoyed when Astronomer released a tongue‑in‑cheek ad featuring Gwyneth Paltrow as a “temporary spokesperson.”

Paltrow, who was married to Coldplay’s Chris Martin from 2003 to 2016, avoided direct mention of the scandal while promoting Astronomer’s work.

Cabot told the outlet she felt betrayed: “I was such a fan of her company, which seemed to be about uplifting women. And then she did this. I thought, ‘How dare she after the beating she got for all the conscious uncoupling stuff.’ What a hypocrite.”

She also confessed to throwing away every item she owned from Goop, Paltrow's brand.

