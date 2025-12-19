Kendall Jenner finds new love interest after Bad Bunny breakup?

Kendall Jenner might have finally moved on from Bad Bunny with a new man.

The Kardashians star sparked new romance rumours after being photographed with Ben Gorham in the wake of her breakup with the Puerto Rican superstar in late 2023.

After the model and the pefume mogul were photographed while shopping at La Maison Francaise Antiques, a local antique store, they were spotted again later the same day while grabbing coffee at Architecture Bookstore Café in Los Angeles.

She was smiling ear to ear as they strolled back through the parking garage.

For the Wednesday outing, the runway icon and the 48-year-old sported matching outfits.

The 30-year-old fashionista was wearing a black sweater, black trousers and black shades.

Adding a pop of colour with red flats to her all-black ensemble, she completed her look by pulling her hair in a bun.

The former Swedish basketball player, meanwhile, twinned her with black shades and black pants.

He topped off the look with a black baseball cap and bomber jacket.

Notably, this is not the first time they have been captured together. Back in September, the potential lovebirds were seen browsing books at a store in West Hollywood.

That same month, they also went for a low-key lunch date at the Field and Fort cafe in Summerland.

Jenner’s new love interest has emerged over a year after her split from the Monaco singer.

The former couple began dating in early 2023 and in December of the same year, they called it quits as "things slowly started to fizzle out between them," due to their "crazy busy schedules."

Despite their breakup they reconnected more than once, and are reportedly on friendly terms.