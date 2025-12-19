Macaulay Culkin reveales ONE word he uses frequently at home

Macaulay Culkin opened up about fatherhood and the lessons he is carrying forward from his own childhood.

The Home Alone alum says there is one word he makes sure to use often with his sons Dakota and Carson.

Culkin makes sure to use the word he rarely heard growing up: proud.

Speaking on the December 16 episode of Mythical Kitchen podcast, Culkin explained that his father, Christopher “Kit” Culkin, never told him he was proud even at the height of his fame after the monumental success.

Culkin pledged to give his children childhood different from what he had.

He recalled comforting his four-year-old after stage fright at a recital: "As soon as the curtain opens, he freezes, he cries and he runs off stage. So, I go and scoop him up and the first thing out of my mouth is, 'Man, I’m so proud of you. You were so brave to go out there like that.'"

Culkin said he’s proud of himself too for being able to provide that kind of support.

He credited Brenda Song for inspiring him to be a better father.

“Brenda is such a good mother and she makes me want to be a better father, a better person,” he shared.