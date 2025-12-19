Kylie Jenner reveals sinister secrets during family sleepover

Kylie Jenner and her family share unbelievable experience at her home

Kylie Jenner seems to hold some dark secrets at her home, which definitely left her family disturbed during their visit.

The 28-year-old socialite hosted the Kardashian-Jenner clan at her place for a sleepover, and they all felt a supernatural existence among them, which they tried to catch on camera.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics founder sat down with Kris Jenner and Scott Disick and asked for their help with her “very haunted” house.

The beauty mogul described the hauntings as “bangs” through the walls and doors, which sounds like “someone” falling.

“When I’m sleeping, I’ll wake up to things falling in my bathroom, in my closet. Like people can’t sleep over,” Kylie added, sharing her sister Kendall’s example, who had to leave her house at midnight just because it got “too freaky for her.”

For evidence, the mom of two dialed the supermodel, 30, and asked if she could sleep in her room, to which Kendall responded, “No!” adding, “Kylie’s house is 100% haunted. I walk into her room, and I get chills, or I’d feel like someone was behind me. Like, I couldn’t do it.”

To help Kylie with her ordeal, Scott and Khloe Kardashian, 41, both rushed over to the reality star’s haunted place with a plan to get rid of the ghosts.