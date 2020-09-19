Katy Perry excited to collaborate with BLACKPINK but under ‘one’ condition

With BLACKPINK dominating the Korean and international market recently, they have reached out to a handful of American artists hoping for a soulful collaboration. However, it appears Katy Perry is rather adamant about not becoming part of ‘a trend’.



With past collaborations alongside Lady Gaga in Sour Candy, Dua Lipa in Kiss and Make Up and even Selena Gomez in Ice Cream BLACKPINK has developed quite the fan base in the States already.



While many are quick to jump the bandwagon, Katy admitted to The Standard via Koreaboo, that she chooses her collaborations by giving more focus to the song rather than the artist.

Hence, while she is open to a possible collaboration, she has no intention of becoming “a trend”, rather, her goal is to become part of “a movement.”

During the course of her interview with the leading daily, the Fireworks singer was quoted saying, "To be honest, I feel like some of that can be just people trying to make numbers. And, I’m not here to make numbers."

“I’m here to move hearts,” the singer admitted. “So if BLACKPINK has the dopest song that makes me feel sexy or makes me feel connected, or whatever, I’m totally there."



