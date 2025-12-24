 
Geo News

Jamie Laing, Sophie Habboo enjoy luxury postpartum retreat

The 'Made In Chelsea' couple welcomed their first child, at the start of December

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 24, 2025

Jamie's post comes after he and Jamie ensured little Ziggy's first Christmas would be extra special 

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have shared memories of their move to 'UK's leading postpartum wellness retreat' on Sunday, following the birth of baby son, Ziggy, earlier this month. 

The Made In Chelsea couple welcomed their first child, at the start of December.

Taking to Instagram, Sophie shared a sneak peak of their trip, arriving at the £2K-a-night resort located within the five star Mandarin Oriental hotel in London's Hyde Park.

Jamie, 37, and Sophie, 31, could be seen relaxing in their luxurious room, which sees Tenth Wellness provide 24-hour babysitters for mum and dad can unwind.

The couple will also also enjoy three Michelin star meals a day, as well as access to the hotel's top of the range spa and beauty therapists.

According to their website 'Every detail has been intentionally designed to support a mother’s wellbeing through expert-led care, tailored treatments, specialised support, and practical education.'

It comes just days after the couple shared adorable snaps of their baby boy, Ziggy, as they prepare for their Christmas as parents. 

Jamie's post comes after he and Jamie ensured little Ziggy's first Christmas would be extra special. 

