 
Geo News

Kate Cassidy recalls festive moments with Liam Payne after his death

The One Direction star died at the age of 31 in October, 2024

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 24, 2025

Liam Payne recalled her Christmas memories with the late singer
Liam Payne recalled her Christmas memories with the late singer

Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy strolled down memory lane on Monday as she recalled her Christmas memories with the late singer.

The One Direction star died at the age of 31 in October, 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Taking to TikTok Kate, 26, cooked gingerbread cookies while cherishing  memories of their time time living in London.

She laughed: 'He'd always get so many gingerbread cookies and they were always so weird looking, with one eye up high and another down by it's leg'.

Kate was seen enjoying the biscuits while lying in bed with her partner, who could be heard declaring as 'the best ever.'

Earlier this month she was moved to tears last week as she admitted that any future boyfriends will have to accept that she'll 'always love' the singer.

The couple were in a two year of relationship before his tragic death, with Kate documenting her journey through grief on social media.

More From Entertainment

Princess Andre reveals parents 'haven't seen her new reality series'
Princess Andre reveals parents 'haven't seen her new reality series'
Taylor Swift prioritises Chiefs Touchdown over final Eras Tour show video
Taylor Swift prioritises Chiefs Touchdown over final Eras Tour show
Russell Brand to appear in court over new allegations
Russell Brand to appear in court over new allegations
Chris Evans becomes father in MCU too video
Chris Evans becomes father in MCU too
Epstein files reveal shocking emails between Maxwell and mysterious ‘A xxx'
Epstein files reveal shocking emails between Maxwell and mysterious ‘A xxx'
‘Adolescence' star Erin Doherty says phones are threatening to true art
‘Adolescence' star Erin Doherty says phones are threatening to true art