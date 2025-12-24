Kate Cassidy recalls festive moments with Liam Payne after his death

Liam Payne recalled her Christmas memories with the late singer

Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy strolled down memory lane on Monday as she recalled her Christmas memories with the late singer.

The One Direction star died at the age of 31 in October, 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Taking to TikTok Kate, 26, cooked gingerbread cookies while cherishing memories of their time time living in London.

She laughed: 'He'd always get so many gingerbread cookies and they were always so weird looking, with one eye up high and another down by it's leg'.

Kate was seen enjoying the biscuits while lying in bed with her partner, who could be heard declaring as 'the best ever.'

Earlier this month she was moved to tears last week as she admitted that any future boyfriends will have to accept that she'll 'always love' the singer.

The couple were in a two year of relationship before his tragic death, with Kate documenting her journey through grief on social media.