 
Geo News

Princess Andre reveals parents 'haven't seen her new reality series'

Princess Andre debuted her first show, 'The Princess Diaries' earlier this year

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 24, 2025

Princess Andre is the daughter of  Peter Andre and Katie Price
Princess Andre is the daughter of  Peter Andre and Katie Price

Princess Andre has confessed that neither of her parents have watched her ITV2 reality show following a bitter fallout between the pair.

The daughter of exes Peter Andre and Katie Price, 18, debuted her first show, The Princess Diaries earlier this year, but her glamour model mum hit out after being deliberately excluded from filming. 

Katie expressed her frustrations at being 'disrespected' and 'disregarded,' claiming that peter and his management team were behind the snub.

Princess told The Sun: 'I actually don’t think either of my parents have watched the show. I don’t think it’s my dad’s thing, it’s more, it’s a show for people my age to watch, I think,'.

Before adding: 'I watched everything about five times Just to make sure everything is how I want it and to check everything'.

This comes after Princess and Junior Andre vowed to support their mum, Katie Price, by filming scenes for an upcoming three-part TV documentary.

It was revealed that Katie, 47, was working on a three-part series for Sky, made by Louis Theroux's production company.

However, Katie's eldest son Junior, 20, previously insisted she is 'doing great', telling the Daily Mail that the family, including his father Peter Andre, 52, are the 'best' they have ever been.

More From Entertainment

‘Adolescence' star Erin Doherty says phones are threatening to true art
‘Adolescence' star Erin Doherty says phones are threatening to true art
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals why she took ‘Marty Supreme' iconic role
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals why she took ‘Marty Supreme' iconic role
King Charles celebrates future craftsmen building magical woodland hide
King Charles celebrates future craftsmen building magical woodland hide
Simu Liu gives sneak-peek of new ‘Avengers: Doomsday' outfit
Simu Liu gives sneak-peek of new ‘Avengers: Doomsday' outfit
Why ‘Heated Rivalry' became TV's most talked about drama in 2025?
Why ‘Heated Rivalry' became TV's most talked about drama in 2025?
Will Smith son Trey Smith receives harsh reviews on musical performance
Will Smith son Trey Smith receives harsh reviews on musical performance