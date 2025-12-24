Princess Andre reveals parents 'haven't seen her new reality series'

Princess Andre is the daughter of Peter Andre and Katie Price

Princess Andre has confessed that neither of her parents have watched her ITV2 reality show following a bitter fallout between the pair.

The daughter of exes Peter Andre and Katie Price, 18, debuted her first show, The Princess Diaries earlier this year, but her glamour model mum hit out after being deliberately excluded from filming.

Katie expressed her frustrations at being 'disrespected' and 'disregarded,' claiming that peter and his management team were behind the snub.

Princess told The Sun: 'I actually don’t think either of my parents have watched the show. I don’t think it’s my dad’s thing, it’s more, it’s a show for people my age to watch, I think,'.

Before adding: 'I watched everything about five times Just to make sure everything is how I want it and to check everything'.

This comes after Princess and Junior Andre vowed to support their mum, Katie Price, by filming scenes for an upcoming three-part TV documentary.

It was revealed that Katie, 47, was working on a three-part series for Sky, made by Louis Theroux's production company.

However, Katie's eldest son Junior, 20, previously insisted she is 'doing great', telling the Daily Mail that the family, including his father Peter Andre, 52, are the 'best' they have ever been.