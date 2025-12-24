Barbra Streisand gushes over Ariana Grande in sweet post

Barbra Streisand praises Ariana Grande in social media post

Barbra Streisand is publicly celebrating Ariana Grande, and the legendary singer’s heartfelt message has quickly caught fans’ attention.

In a warm Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Dec. 3, Streisand praised Grande’s talent and character while posting a throwback photo of the two together.

“Ariana is a young woman with an amazing talent. She has a beautiful voice like no one else, and so much more,” Streisand, 83, wrote in the caption.

She continued by highlighting Grande’s versatility, noting, “She can act, she can dance, she can be funny! She’s also sweet, kind and thoughtful.” Streisand ended her message on a proud note, adding, “I’m very proud of you Ariana and thanks for singing with me on my album… Big hug, Barbra.”

Streisand also gave Grande a special shoutout for her recent television appearance, writing, “P.S. you were wonderful on Saturday Night Live and looked so pretty @arianagrande!”

The post reflected both professional admiration and genuine affection, offering fans a glimpse into the mutual respect shared between the two artists.

Grande, 32, responded in the comments with an emotional message of gratitude.

“Barbra !!!!!!!! what !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!, oh my goodness, thank you so much for this kindest surprise today! you made my day, my year, my life!” she wrote.

She added that the praise meant even more coming from Streisand, saying, “this means so much, coming from you. i just love you so. i miss you and i hope i get to hug you soon… all my love and appreciation. thank you.”

The exchange comes during a busy time for both stars.

Grande was recently confirmed to appear in Focker In-Law, the fourth film in the Meet the Parents franchise.

Streisand famously joined the series in 2004 with Meet the Fockers.

Speaking on Today in June, Ben Stiller teased Grande’s role, saying she is “so great with comedy” and calling her “really, really funny and kind of the whole engine of the new movie.”

Streisand, meanwhile, released her latest album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2, in June.

The project features several collaborations, including One Heart, One Voice,” where Grande joins Streisand and Mariah Carey.

Together, the recent praise and shared work highlight a meaningful connection between two generations of music and film icons.