Russell Brand to appear in court over new allegations

Russell Brand is alleged to have committed two new counts of ra** and sex*ual assault, police confirmed tonight.

The comedian and actor by profession,50, is already facing one count each of ra**, indecent assault and or** ra**, as well as two counts of sexual assault, involving four separate women.

Russell appeared in court in May and pleaded not guilty to these five counts.

The new charges relate to two additional women, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Tariq Farooqi from the Metropolitan Police who is leading the investigation said: 'The women who have made reports, including those connected to the two new charges, continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

'The Met's investigation remains ongoing, and detectives urge anyone affected by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with police.'

He is due to appear before magistrates next month over the two new charges, which relate to incidents alleged to have happened in 2009.

Lionel Idan, chief crown prosecutor for the CPS, said: 'These new charges relate to separate reports of non-recent offences in 2009, involving two additional women.

'These additional charges follow an investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

The original incidents, alleged by four women, are said to have occurred between 1999 and 2005.