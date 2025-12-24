 
Geo News

Russell Brand to appear in court over new allegations

Russell Brand faces two new allegations as investigation continues

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 24, 2025

Russell appeared in court in May and pleaded not guilty to these five counts
Russell appeared in court in May and pleaded not guilty to these five counts

Russell Brand is alleged to have committed two new counts of ra** and sex*ual assault, police confirmed tonight. 

The comedian and actor by profession,50, is already facing one count each of ra**, indecent assault and or** ra**, as well as two counts of sexual assault, involving four separate women.

Russell appeared in court in May and pleaded not guilty to these five counts.

The new charges relate to two additional women, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Tariq Farooqi from the Metropolitan Police who is leading the investigation said: 'The women who have made reports, including those connected to the two new charges, continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

'The Met's investigation remains ongoing, and detectives urge anyone affected by this case, or anyone with information, to come forward and speak with police.'

He is due to appear before magistrates next month over the two new charges, which relate to incidents alleged to have happened in 2009.

Lionel Idan, chief crown prosecutor for the CPS, said: 'These new charges relate to separate reports of non-recent offences in 2009, involving two additional women.

'These additional charges follow an investigation by the Metropolitan Police. 

The original incidents, alleged by four women, are said to have occurred between 1999 and 2005.

More From Entertainment

‘Adolescence' star Erin Doherty says phones are threatening to true art
‘Adolescence' star Erin Doherty says phones are threatening to true art
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals why she took ‘Marty Supreme' iconic role
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals why she took ‘Marty Supreme' iconic role
King Charles celebrates future craftsmen building magical woodland hide
King Charles celebrates future craftsmen building magical woodland hide
Simu Liu gives sneak-peek of new ‘Avengers: Doomsday' outfit
Simu Liu gives sneak-peek of new ‘Avengers: Doomsday' outfit
Why ‘Heated Rivalry' became TV's most talked about drama in 2025?
Why ‘Heated Rivalry' became TV's most talked about drama in 2025?
Will Smith son Trey Smith receives harsh reviews on musical performance
Will Smith son Trey Smith receives harsh reviews on musical performance