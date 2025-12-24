Taylor Swift prioritises Chiefs Touchdown over final Eras Tour show

Taylor Swift balanced Chiefs Touchdown an final Eras Tour show rehearsal

Taylor Swift’s final night on the Eras Tour came with an extra dose of emotion, and a football game playing in the background.

As the global tour wrapped in Vancouver on Dec. 8, 2024, the pop superstar found herself balancing the biggest night of her career with her support for fiancé Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift, 36, took the stage for the last time on the record-breaking tour the same Sunday the Chiefs faced the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City.

A behind-the-scenes moment from her Disney+ docuseries The End of an Era shows just how closely she was following the game in the hours leading up to her performance.

Wearing a Chiefs sweatshirt, Swift walked into her dressing room and asked, “You got the game on?” as the matchup played on TV.

Sitting alongside her dad, Scott Swift, she reacted in real time, audibly cheering and stressing through key moments.

“Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God… Thank you sir, I need them to keep running away with this,” she exclaimed as the game unfolded.

Scott couldn’t help but point out how unexpected the moment felt.

Swift agreed, joking, “I never thought that you and I would talk about sports in my life ever. I mean, it hadn’t happened by the time I was 32.” Her dad quickly added, “I just kind of waited.”

Despite the high stakes of her final show, Swift insisted she could handle both worlds.

As she rehearsed her surprise songs, she kept glancing at the screen.

During a run-through of New Romantics, she even tweaked the lyrics, singing, “Get this first down, please.” When the Chiefs scored, she abruptly stopped rehearsing to shout, “Touchdown!” while Scott laughed.

“Yes! Oh s--t. If this goes my way, the kind of day I’m about to have…,” she said, clearly sensing a lucky streak.

The Chiefs ultimately won 19-17, clinching their ninth straight AFC West title. Later that night, Swift closed out the Eras Tour, marking the end of a defining chapter in her career.

Reflecting on the journey in a voiceover, she admitted the tour had consumed nearly everything.

“I think that after this tour, it would be nice to grow back some of the things that I’ve had to cut out of my life,” she said. “I’ll let you know.”

For Swift, the night was a reminder that even at the biggest moment of her career, love, family and a Chiefs touchdown still mattered just as much.