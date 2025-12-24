Molly Mae confesses Christmas hosting nerves after inviting Tommy's family

Tommy and Molly-Mae met in the Love Island villa in 2019

Molly-Mae Hague has confessed that she's planning to host Tommy Fury's family this Christmas, after moving into her dreamy £5 million mansion.

The news comes after the multimillionaire influencer updated her fans on their plans to transform the home.

And ahead of Christmas Day, Molly-Mae revealed that she will be hosting Tommy's loved ones instead.

Speaking in her latest YouTube video, Molly-Mae said: 'It's actually hilarious we're hosting Christmas Day because I couldn't be any less organised for that.

'But do you know what? Tommy's family are so chilled, and I'm just so chilled that I don't really think anyone really cares. I don't think they're really expecting much to be honest. I think we're just all going to be together.

'We're going to have Christmas dinner. I think I'm cooking half, and Tommy's Mum is cooking half, and she's cooking the meat and the potatoes and I think I'm doing the veg. But I also need to get prepped for that.'

For those unfamiliar, Tommy and Molly-Mae met in the Love Island villa in 2019.

The pair now share daughter, Bambi, two and have continued to go from strength to strength, regularly putting on loved-up displays for their fans on social media.