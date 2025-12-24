Taylor Swift shares why nostalgic ‘22' moment is important to her

Taylor Swift opens up on importance of performing '22'

Taylor Swift is opening up about why one of the most emotional and fan-favourite moments of the Eras Tour means so much to her.

In episode six of her Disney+ docuseries The End of an Era, the singer reflects on the nostalgia and personal connection behind performing 22 each night and reviving a look that longtime fans instantly recognise.

During the episode, Swift explains that the moment is rooted in the original Red Tour, where the song became closely tied to a playful, carefree image.

“The 22 moment stems from a hat that I wore on the Red Tour,” Swift says as footage shows her in a white T-shirt reading “Not a lot going on at the moment,” paired with glittery shorts and a black fedora.

“So, I wanted to really bring back that moment of just kinda like, have a moment with a fan, where I actually get close with them.”

That idea comes to life throughout the tour as Swift kneels down, hugs young fans, and places the fedora on their heads during the performance.

According to Swift, the child she shares the moment with is never chosen in advance by her.

“I've got people in the audience scouring the crowd for the first couple of 'eras,' trying to find a kid who knows every single word to the songs and having the time of their life at this show,” she explains.

She adds that “that kid basically is like a representative of every kid in that crowd that night.”

Swift also points out how different each interaction can be, depending on the child. Some become shy under the massive spotlight, while others instantly light up.

“It could be, like, a little kid that gets really shy when all of a sudden they're seeing 60,000 people for the first time,” she says.

“Or, it could be, there are kids that just like bloom under the bright lights, and they're like, ‘Oh my God I'm a pop star now.’”

For Swift, these brief exchanges are powerful reminders of why she performs.

“Everything's going on around us and somehow we're able to just have this moment be completely between us,” she says. “We're just meeting each other and everyone else kind of disappears for a second. It just reminds me why I do it.”

The Eras Tour has featured countless versions of this now-iconic 22 moment, each one different but equally meaningful.

Fans can see more behind-the-scenes insight in the final two episodes of The End of an Era, now streaming on Disney+.