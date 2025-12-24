Kelly Osbourne shares family plans for Christmas after Ozzy's death

It has now been revealed that that the family will gather at Sharon's Buckinghamshire property,

It will be the first Christmas the Osbourne family will celebrate with out their beloved Ozzy.

The Black Sabbath frontman passed away at the age of 76 on July 22, just two weeks after performing a farewell concert with his bandmates at Birmingham's Villa Park.

It has now been revealed that that the family will gather at Sharon's Buckinghamshire property, where she shared with Ozzy before his death.

His daughter Kelly, 41 has shared the insights into the festive by revealing plans, revealing that 14 members of the family will come together at the property, where the rocker is also buried, to celebrate Christmas with Sharon.

She said she is getting her mother a new puppy following the death of her Serbian Husky Elvis in October, along with bespoke gifts.

Speaking to The Sun, Kelly revealed her brother Louis, Ozzy's eldest son with ex-Thelma Riley, will be on cooking duties whilst she will be the sous chef.

She said: 'We are going to have a proper English Christmas. I always love that.

Kelly explained that Jack, who arrived back from Australia earlier this month following his stint on I'm A Celebrity, will spend Christmas in LA with his pregnant wife Aree Gearhart and their daughter Maple.

Earlier this month Sharon revealed she didn't want to live anymore after her husband passed away.