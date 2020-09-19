Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Sep 19, 2020
Prince Harry wants his helicopter licence renewed for family trips?

Prince Harry, who recently celebrated his 36th birthday with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie in California, has reportedly joined a local helicopter club so that he can keep his licence in date and take the family on trips.

The Daily Mail quoting the Sun reported that Prince Harry had qualified for an Apache helicopter commander while serving in British Army in 2013, however, he left the military a less than a year later.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals earlier in January 2020 and now they have settled down in their new home in Santa Barbara, California with their son Archie.

The Sun, citing a royal insider, reported that Harry needs to practice flying in order to keep his helicopter licence current up-to-date otherwise it will not be renewed, therefore, he has joined the club in California.

In order to renew the licence, the person has to complete a number of flying hours annually.

Harry’s friend told the paper that although he was hardly likely to be recalled for military service in England, he wants to keep the hours up for personal use.

The insider further said Prince Harry has joined the helicopter club so he and Meghan can just take off for expeditions if they want to.

