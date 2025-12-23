Why ‘Heated Rivalry' became TV's most talked about drama in 2025?

 
By
Hina Ali
|

December 23, 2025

HBO’s Heated Rivalry quickly became one of the network’s biggest surprise hits of 2025.

The Canadian show, based on Rachel Reid’s popular novel, follows two rival hockey players whose on-ice competition turns into a secret, complicated romance.

What many thought would be a small hit, ended up capturing huge attention.

Francesca Orsi, HBO’s head of drama, said the response went far beyond expectations.

However, executives loved the emotional story and the chemistry between the main actors, even though the show had some bold scenes.

“It wasn’t trying to soften itself to be something else,” she said.

Heated Rivalry mixes sports action with a deep look at the characters. Executive producer, Jay Vogan, said the show was supposed to feel real, showing the pressure, fear and desire the players felt.

Moreover, fans loved the movie immediately, making it one of the most-watched scripted shows on HBO Max.

In Canada, it became a top series on Crave, with Orsi adding that viewers didn’t just watch, they shared and talked about it a lot.

After its breakout first season, the sports-drama was renewed for a second season.

The show became one of HBO’s biggest unexpected successes.

