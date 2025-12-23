Will Smith son Trey Smith receives harsh reviews on musical performance

Will Smith son Trey Smith receive harsh reviews on musical performance

Will Smith’s eldest son Trey Smith is in limelight after an unexpected performance that garnered severe criticism over his skills.

Trey, who has maintained a low profile as a DJ and producer using the name DJ Ace, sparked discussion over social media on his plans to become a musician like his father and siblings.

Earlier this week, Trey uploaded video of himself covering Justin Timberlake’s 2017 hit End of Time.

Despite his efforts on giving out the best performance, he met with brutal reviews, so much that the video is no more available on Instagram.

One user commented, “It is the serious hand gestures to drag out these long flat notes that’s doing it for me.”

Another said, “That was horrible.”

“Ummm Willie boy can you come get your kids,” said a third user.

“He is not his sister and brother. It’s always 1 off sibling,” one more brutally compared Trey to his siblings.

Will welcomed Trey in 1992 with his first wife, Sheree Zampino, before the couple divorced in 1995.

After the divorce, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor later married actress Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997. Together, they share a son, Jaden Smith, and daughter, Willow Smith, both of whom have gone on to carve out their own distinct careers in music.