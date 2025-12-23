Simu Liu gives sneak-peek of new ‘Avengers: Doomsday' outfit

Simu Liu, who starred as Shing-Chi in Marvel Cinematic Universe, teased his new look in highly anticipated film Avengers: Doomsday.

The Last Breath actor told his fans they should except something noticeably different this time around.

Reported by Cosmic Book Views, while speaking about his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Liu confirmed that Shang-Chi’s suit has been redesigned for the upcoming Avengers film.

“It’s a completely different suit that fit on me very differently,” Liu said. “It just goes to show: things change,” he added.

He elaborated that the pieces of the suit were different from his first MCU costume, teasing a whole new design for the hero in his much-anticipated return to the franchise.

Avengers: Doomsday is the much awaited MCU film with star-studded ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh and many others.

The story is set to follow a multiverse crisis caused by Doctor Doom (Downey), who is a master of both advanced science and powerful magic.

Avengers: Dooms Day is slated for release on December 18, 2026 followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.