Lily Allen opens up about addiction recovery following split

Lily Allen spoke openly about a quiet but powerful change she made in her life after parting ways with Stranger Things actor David Harbour.

The 40-year-old singer shared that she has started therapy to deal with addiction and deeper personal struggles.

Allen revealed that she has been taking therapy sessions for a few months now after realising that her issues are closely linked to how she sees herself.

Speaking on her podcast Miss Me? with Miquita Oliver during a Christmas special episode, the Smile singer explained that the work she was doing was focused on breaking harmful habits and thought patterns.

She shared that she was undergoing EMDR therapy, a process which is made to help people process trauma and change emotional responses.

Allen further said the sessions helped her understand the connection between her spending habits and her sense of self worth. “I actually did EMDR therapy yesterday on my spending and how it’s related to my sense of self-worth and we tried to separate the two.”

“I think I try and get rid of it because I don’t think I deserve it.”

The Hard Out Here singer went on to describe how the therapy worked, explaining that it involved holding vibrating balls in each hand while revisiting difficult experiences.

She said repeating the process helped reduce emotional pain over time.

Calling the experience “life changing,” Allen stressed that she was not offering advice but simply sharing what really helped her.