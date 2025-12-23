Taylor Swift is pregnant? Sports personality sparks frenzy among fans

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fans are going crazy as speculation about Swift's pregnancy is swirling.

Sports analyst Bill Simmons said that the Life of a Showgirl hitmaker is pregnant during an impassioned plea for Kelce to end his season early.

The remark has fuelled headlines and fan chatter.

Simmons did not clarify whether he misspoke, was speculating, or had inside knowledge.

Reflecting on the Super Bowl Champion's appearance in the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Tennessee Titans, Simmons said, "It was officially a 'feel bad for Kelce'. Guy's a Hall of Famer, he’s getting married to Taylor Swift, having a kid with her, probably flies everywhere private, has private security everywhere he goes."

He continued the plea: "And he’s just kind of running around this f***ing Titans game, trying not to get hurt. Fake an injury. Just fake an injury and end the thing."

Currently, the power duo is preparing for their wedding which is expected to be in next summer in Rhode Island.

The two began dating in September 2023 following which they got engaged in August.

Swifties are keen to get every minor detail they can get about the relationship of the couple.

The six-part docuseries The End of an Era gave rare insight into the Eras Tour and the Fate of Ophelia hitmaker's personal life.