Christopher Nolan breaks his own rules in ‘The Odyssey'

The much-awaited Christopher Nolan‘s film, The Odyssey, is scheduled to release in July, 2026

By
Hina Ali
|

December 23, 2025

Christopher Nolan moved into unfamiliar territory with his upcoming film The Odyssey, choosing to explore a storytelling he never touched before.

The famous director, known for serious and realistic movies, surprised audiences by bringing ancient myths and legendary creatures into his work.

This time, Nolan stepped away from science driven plots and focused on a classic story of Greek history and imagination.

The story followed Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he struggled to return home after the Trojan War.

His journey stretched over many years and it was filled with danger, loss and hard choices.

The Odyssey

The Odyssey - In Theaters 07.17.26Christopher Nolanâs next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAXÂ® film techno...

Along the way, the role will face mythological figures that never appeared in a Nolan film before, including the Cyclops and other dark forces which are tied to ancient legend.

Zendaya appeared as Athena, the goddess of wisdom, while Charlize Theron played Circe, a powerful woman who tested Odysseus and his crew.

However, the film also starred Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong’o.

Even with its mythical story, Nolan kept his usual style as he filmed in real places across different countries to make the world feel real.

With The Odyssey, Nolan showed a fresh side of his creativity, marking another milestone of his career.

