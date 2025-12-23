Prince Harry, Meghan Markle emotional compromise for Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly finding middle ground to make amends with their estranged families in order to keep Archie and Lilibet away from the pain.

Since their exit from the royal family in 2020, the Sussexes' relationship with the royals has been estranged.

On the other hand, Meghan has also been dealing with issues with her father, Thomas Markle, for years.

The current situation is reportedly taking a toll on Harry and Meghan as they want their kids to be loved by both sides of the families.

According to Closer Magazine, "Meghan and Harry are both estranged from their fathers in completely different ways. But the result is the same – their children don’t know their grandfathers. And that’s weighing on both of them more than ever."

The Duke of Sussex wants his children to know their grandfather, King Charles, who is fighting a battle with cancer.

The former Suits actress' situation is "more complicated" than Harry's, but she wants the best for Archie and Lili.

The former working royal "grew up with complicated paternal relationships, but they don’t want to pass that pain to their children," an insider shared.

It is important to note that Prince Harry has been making clear efforts to make peace with his family, but it is difficult to say the same for Meghan.