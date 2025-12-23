Sigourney Weaver on why one ‘Avatar' scene felt different this time

Sigourney Weaver spoke openly about one of the most talked about moments in the upcoming Avatar film.

The 76-year-old star explained how a sensitive scene in Fire and Ash was handled with care on set.

Weaver addressed a kiss involving her character and Spider, a much younger character played by Jack Champion.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Dust Bunny star made it clear that the situation was approached thoughtfully from the start.

“We had to be very delicate about that scene because it included a kiss,” Weaver said.

She stressed that she did not kiss Champion in real life, explaining that he was only 14 or 15 when filming began in 2017 using motion capture.

Instead, director James Cameron found another solution, “James asked Jack to pick someone I could kiss and he did.

Then I imagine when I wasn’t there, they picked someone appropriate for Jack,” she explained.

Weaver went on to explain that the steps were taken “quite legitimate” and important given the age difference.

Once the scene was completed through CGI and post production, the Alien actress felt the final result worked naturally, “I believed it. It’s so genuine between the two of them and any concern about Jack’s real age and my real age, I think there’s no room for it there.”

Fire and Ash continued the Avatar franchise’s use of advanced technology to tell complex stories while handling sensitive moments with care.

However, fans have been praising the production for taking a responsible approach.