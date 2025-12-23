Rob Reiner, Michele Singer kids share rare update after parents death

The Hollywood legend Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer's children shared heartfelt update as they mourn their parents' tragic deaths.

In the statement released around a week after the horrific incident, the siblings Romy and Jake Reiner shared that they are in the middle of planning a funeral.

Their spokesperson told People December 22, "They will share information about a memorial service honoring their parents at a later date."

Meanwhile, they are privately grieving the loss of their father and their mother December 14.

"Jake and Romy Reiner remain grateful," their representative continued, "for the outpouring of love and support they have received."

The brother-sister duo previously shared a statement to NBC News December 17.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day," the 34-year-old and 27-year-old said.

"The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends."

"We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."