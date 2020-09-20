Hania Aamir flaunts her melodious vocals with Prateek Kuhad's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistani actor Hania Aamir is known far and wide not just for her onscreen brilliance and acting prowess but also her melodious voice.

The Janaan star, 23, took the internet by storm with her jaw-dropping rendition of Indian singer Prateek Kuhad’s song, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

The actor posted the endearing video of her crooning casually while playing with her pet dog, on Instagram.

“Karaoke with my new karaoke partner,” she captioned the video.


The comment section of Hania’s post was filled with fans swooning over her vocals as well as her canine friend.

Safe to say, Hania could easily consider a career in music as well now! 

