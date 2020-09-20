Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra eyeing an Oscar? Experts have high hopes for the star

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 20, 2020

Priyanka Chopra appears to be eyeing her very first Oscar win with her film The White Tiger.

According to expert predictions, the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood star has landed herself in Variety’s ‘Top-Tier Award Contenders’ list for Best Supporting Role in the Academy Awards 2021, creating major Oscar buzz for the star for the very first time.

Joining Priyanka are some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Meryl Streep, Han Yen-ri, Natasha Lyonne and Mare Winningham.

While the Netflix film starring Priyanka has yet to even announce a release date, expectations for the film are skyrocketing.

The film is an adaption of the novel with the same name, by Aravind Adiga, and star Rajkummar Rao alongside Priyanka. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mutual affection winning hearts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mutual affection winning hearts
Emmy Awards 2020: Everything you want to know

Emmy Awards 2020: Everything you want to know

Prince Philip has disowned his son Prince Andrew for ties with Jeffrey Epstein?

Prince Philip has disowned his son Prince Andrew for ties with Jeffrey Epstein?

Ellen DeGeneres to address allegations of misconduct in her show

Ellen DeGeneres to address allegations of misconduct in her show
Prince Harry and Prince William's ties are improving, says royal expert

Prince Harry and Prince William's ties are improving, says royal expert

Will Netflix deal ‘rebuild’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s reputation after controversial royal exit?

Will Netflix deal ‘rebuild’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s reputation after controversial royal exit?
Jennifer Lopez sends millions into frenzy with latest photo

Jennifer Lopez sends millions into frenzy with latest photo
Eminem ignores Nick Cannon in latest tweet

Eminem ignores Nick Cannon in latest tweet
Machine Gun Kelly's daughter thinks he needs an emotional support dog

Machine Gun Kelly's daughter thinks he needs an emotional support dog
Elizabeth Debicki 'terrified' of playing Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

Elizabeth Debicki 'terrified' of playing Princess Diana in 'The Crown'
Armeena Khan claps back at online haters, saying she wants to meet Esra Bilgic

Armeena Khan claps back at online haters, saying she wants to meet Esra Bilgic
Hania Aamir flaunts her melodious vocals with Prateek Kuhad's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

Hania Aamir flaunts her melodious vocals with Prateek Kuhad's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

Latest

view all