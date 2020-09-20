Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Sep 20 2020
Kareena Kapoor wants to ‘sit back’ as she enters her 40th year

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor, who will be celebrating her birthday on Monday September 21, has said that as she entered her 40th year, she wants to 'sit back'.

Sharing her adorable monochrome photo, the Good Newwz actress wrote in her pre-birthday message, “As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG.”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with love and sweet wishes shortly after she shared the endearing post.

Earlier, Kareena, who is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan, had shared a glimpse of her birthday preparations by posting a photo of ‘Kebabs’ in her Insta story and wrote with heart emoticons “Birthday kebabs getting ready”.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside superstar Aamir Khan.

Mahesh Bhatt's kids, Pooja, Shaheen, Alia Bhatt pen touching tributes amid controversy

Bollywood star Kishore Shetty arrested on drug charges

Dia Mirza speaks out against the widespread practice of objectifying women in Bollywood

Kangana slammed by Sona Mohapatra for ‘playing a messiah’ by ‘using a tragic death’

Shabana Azmi opens up about surviving horrific road accident: ‘It was a close shave’

Parineeti Chopra initially refused to star alongside Sushant Singh, says Anurag Kashyap

Kangana Ranaut says drug mafia, sexism, piracy, nepotism are plaguing the industry

Anurag Kashyap lands in trouble as actress Payal Ghosh accuses him of sexual abuse

Salman Khan channels his inner boss in 'Bigg Boss season 14' teaser

Malaika Arora moves out of quarantine as she recovers from coronavirus

Meena Kumari’s son bashes Kangana Ranaut over ‘upsetting’ comments

Neha Dhupia opens up on her lucky ‘survival’ within Bollywood

