Kareena Kapoor wants to ‘sit back’ as she enters her 40th year

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor, who will be celebrating her birthday on Monday September 21, has said that as she entered her 40th year, she wants to 'sit back'.



Sharing her adorable monochrome photo, the Good Newwz actress wrote in her pre-birthday message, “As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG.”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with love and sweet wishes shortly after she shared the endearing post.



Earlier, Kareena, who is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan, had shared a glimpse of her birthday preparations by posting a photo of ‘Kebabs’ in her Insta story and wrote with heart emoticons “Birthday kebabs getting ready”.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside superstar Aamir Khan.

