Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Ellen DeGeneres to address allegations of misconduct in her show

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 20, 2020

Embattled TV show host Ellen DeGeneres will respond to allegations of workplace misconduct on the premier on her show's new season.

According to a report, she has vowed to publicly address the allegations on her show. 

Several former staff members, celebrities, security guards and guests of Ellen DeGeneres recently opened up about their negative experiences with her following which showrunners promised to launch an inquiry into the accusations.  

“I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio,” the 62-year-old host said. “And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it.”

She announced that her talk show will return to US screens on September 21. 

Tiffany Haddish, Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin, and Chrissy Teigen are due to join her on the show in the first week as the host attempts to win back her audience.

Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler and Orlando Bloom are also expected to sit down with the television personality in the coming weeks.

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez's films to clash at the box office

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez's films to clash at the box office

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mutual affection winning hearts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mutual affection winning hearts
Emmy Awards 2020: Everything you want to know

Emmy Awards 2020: Everything you want to know

Prince Philip has disowned his son Prince Andrew for ties with Jeffrey Epstein?

Prince Philip has disowned his son Prince Andrew for ties with Jeffrey Epstein?

Prince Harry and Prince William's ties are improving, says royal expert

Prince Harry and Prince William's ties are improving, says royal expert

Will Netflix deal ‘rebuild’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s reputation after controversial royal exit?

Will Netflix deal ‘rebuild’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s reputation after controversial royal exit?
Jennifer Lopez sends millions into frenzy with latest photo

Jennifer Lopez sends millions into frenzy with latest photo
Eminem ignores Nick Cannon in latest tweet

Eminem ignores Nick Cannon in latest tweet
Machine Gun Kelly's daughter thinks he needs an emotional support dog

Machine Gun Kelly's daughter thinks he needs an emotional support dog
Priyanka Chopra eyeing an Oscar? Experts have high hopes for the star

Priyanka Chopra eyeing an Oscar? Experts have high hopes for the star
Elizabeth Debicki 'terrified' of playing Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

Elizabeth Debicki 'terrified' of playing Princess Diana in 'The Crown'
Armeena Khan claps back at online haters, saying she wants to meet Esra Bilgic

Armeena Khan claps back at online haters, saying she wants to meet Esra Bilgic

Latest

view all