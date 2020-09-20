Ellen DeGeneres to address allegations of misconduct in her show

Embattled TV show host Ellen DeGeneres will respond to allegations of workplace misconduct on the premier on her show's new season.



According to a report, she has vowed to publicly address the allegations on her show.

Several former staff members, celebrities, security guards and guests of Ellen DeGeneres recently opened up about their negative experiences with her following which showrunners promised to launch an inquiry into the accusations.

“I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio,” the 62-year-old host said. “And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it.”

She announced that her talk show will return to US screens on September 21.



Tiffany Haddish, Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin, and Chrissy Teigen are due to join her on the show in the first week as the host attempts to win back her audience.

Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler and Orlando Bloom are also expected to sit down with the television personality in the coming weeks.