Catherine Tyldesley reveals how workload affected her health and hormones

Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley has opened up about her 'secret' health condition and addressed jabs at her weight in a candid interview.

The former Corrie actress, 42, revealed that she has been managing a health condition since leaving the soap and joining the Strictly Come Dancing line-up in 2019.

She confessed about her hectic schedule and workload impacted her health, spiking her hormones, and causing fluctuations in her weight- at one point where she felt like 'having a baby' without actually being pregnant.

'Most of the time my hormones are fine, but after Strictly and doing the tour, they kind of went a bit cuckoo,' she told The Sun.

'My estrogen can sometimes go a bit high. The hours that we work and everything. You've got to be as fit as a fiddle in our job.'

Catherine, who revealed she now knows better what her body needs and 'respects it a lot more than I did then', then got real while discussing the Corrie's representation of weight-loss jabs.

As Corrie's Bethany Platt (played by Lucy Fallon) is currently undertaking several weight-loss jabs, Catherine stressed out the importance of this topic to be covered in soaps.

The soap favourite quit Coronation Street back in 2018, and this year it was announced that Eva will return later on in the year after seven years away, with scenes airing the past October.