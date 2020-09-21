Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke welcome their first child together

Can't connect right now! retry
American actor Penn Badgley welcomed his first child with wife Domino Kirke back in August.

The Gossip Girl actor’s wife, 36, confirmed the news over a month after giving birth with an Instagram post of her son’s placenta printed on a piece of paper.

“His heart shaped home. #40dayspostpartum,” wrote Kirke.

Apart from that, the new mum also shared a photo of herself with her newborn on her Instagram Story, keeping the name concealed.

The couple had announced that they were expecting their first child together back in February. Kirke had earlier suffered two miscarriages.

Announcing back then, Kirke wrote on her Instagram: “After two miscarriages in a row, we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.”

This is the You actor’s first child, while Kirke already shared a 12-year-old son with ex Morgan O’Kane. 

