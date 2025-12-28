Lindsay Lohan reveals what still brings her to tears today

Lindsay Lohan talked about her emotions and personal growth during a recent appearance at The Wellness Oasis at Art Basel’s Reserve Miami Seaplane.

The 39-year-old actress shared that kindness from others now affects her more deeply than anything else.

During the conversation, Lohan explained, “When I get the most sensitive and feel the most emotional, is when people are nice to me.”

However, she became very emotional as she added, “Which is wild. I notice as I get older, when people are kind to me, or I’m doing an interview, and someone says something nice, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to cry, thank you.’”

The Freakier Friday star also connected her emotions to her personality, saying: “I’m a Cancer. I’m very sensitive.”

She continued noting that feeling truly seen for who she is brings out strong emotions and makes her reflect on how much she has changed over time.

The Our Little Secret actress also spoke about the importance of slowing down and taking care of herself.

“It’s important to always take a moment because everything is moving so fast all the time,” she said.

“You are your own vessel if you don’t nurture yourself, anything can distract you in a second.”

Since welcoming her son Luai in 2023 with her husband Bader Shammas, Lohan said motherhood has become her main focus.

She shared that being present matters more than anything. “But if you’re present in the moments you spend with them, you really don’t miss anything.”