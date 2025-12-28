Melissa Gilbert ends long rivalry with familiar face from past

Melissa Gilbert reunited with her old Little House on the Prairie co-star Melissa Sue Anderson after many years apart.

The two actresses, who played sisters Laura and Mary Ingalls on the show, shared heartfelt moment over the weekend.

Gilbert posted a photo of them together on social media, saying that the meeting was full of laughter, tears and long talks that helped them heal old wounds.

The actress explained that their past disagreements are now behind them and that they could finally enjoy the friendship they always wanted.

However, fans quickly reacted online, sharing their happiness and excitement over the reunion.

In earlier interviews, the animated Batman star talked about the tension she and Anderson faced during the show, describing fights and misunderstandings while filming.

Despite those challenges, time and reflection helped the actresses reconnect.

The reunion also came after Gilbert and fellow co-star Dean Butler paid tribute to their late friend Michael Landon.

Landon, who played Charles Ingalls on the series, was like a father figure to the young cast.

Gilbert and Butler used the moment to raise awareness about pancreatic cancer, the disease that took Landon’s life.