Millie Bobby Brown arm injury sparks speculations about her marriage

Millie Bobby Brown has suffered arm injury ahead of Stranger Things finale.

The injury has sparked widespread attention and speculations among fans online with many relating it to her marriage with Jake Bongiovi.

The actress was unable to appear in person on Good Morning America, instead joining virtually due to a fall that left her arm in sling.

The incident prompted a wave of fan theories regarding Brown personal life, specially concerning her relationship with husband Jake Bongiovi.

Some fans theorised that Bongiovi might be restricting Brown’s interactions with her friends and former co-stars, igniting controversy.

“No one from the cast wanted a picture with Jake at the After Party,” a fan alleged.

Another one said, “selfish, demanding, and insecure.”

“I hope Millie sees this and sues for moral damages,” one more said.

Despite the accusations, Brown has maintained strong bonds with her Stranger Things family, including, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery, Gavin Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp.

Stranger Things' final episode will have limited screenings on December 31, timed to its global premiere on Netflix and will run through January 1, 2026.