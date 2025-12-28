Kate Winslet opens up about her early intimate experiences

 
December 28, 2025

Kate Winslet opened up about a deeply personal part of her early life while speaking on the Team Deakins podcast.

The Oscar winning actress revealed that some of her first intimate experiences as a teenager were with girls, explaining that curiosity played a strong role.

According to The Telegraph, Winslet said that she could strongly relate to her role in the 1994 film Heavenly Creatures, which explored the intense emotional bond between two teenage girls.

However, the Titanic actress explained that while she’s kissed both girls and boys as a teen, she did not feel fully formed in any direction and was still discovering herself.

“I’ll share something I’ve never shared before. Some of my first intimate experiences as a young teen were actually with girls,” she said.

“I’d kissed a few girls, I’d kissed a few boys but I wasn’t particularly evolved in either direction.”

Winslet said that the film affected her deeply and helped shape her outlook on life, revealing she was only 17 when she filmed the project and returned feeling changed by the experience.

“I know I came back a different person,” the actress shared.

Kate also spoke about her complicated relationship with fame, admitting that she never actively chased it and prefers a quieter creative life.

