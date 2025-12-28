Romy Reiner marks first birthday without 'best friend' after murder

Rob Reiner, Michele’s daughter Romy found parents dead in their home

Rob Reiner’s daughter Romy had her first birthday without her parents, who were recently allegedly murdered by her brother Nick Reiner.

The 28-year-old shared a close bond with the When Harry Met Sally director, whom she called her “best friend” in several social media posts.

The actress and writer unfortunately found the dead bodies of her parents at their home on December 14, as she lived right across the street from them in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

The bereaved daughter’s Instagram is filled with several pictures and sweet videos with the legendary director, including a tribute on his 2022 birthday, in which she called him his “best friend.”

In one of her Father’s Day tributes in 2021, Romy wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to the man who I could talk to forever and also the man who I can sit in silence with and be perfectly content.”

Even mere weeks before the brutal incident with his parents, the writer posted pictures from a family vacation with her dad as the two enjoyed swimming together.

After the shocking tragedy with her parents, Romy and her elder brother Jake released a statement, saying, “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience.”