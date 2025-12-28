Beckhams show support as Holly Ramsay weds Adam Peaty

Bethany joined Holly's sisters, Tilly and Megan, as they led the bridal party at the couple's wedding on Saturday

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty finally said, 'I do' today in an intimate Bath Abbey ceremony.

The couple, who became engaged in September, 12, 2024 appeared in high spirits, while Holly's father- celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay, 59, was seen thanking members of the star-studded guest list, including the Beckhams, as they left the service.

However, the Olympic swimmer's parents were noticeably absent after a bitter family feud with his mother, Caroline, reportedly saw them disinvited from the ceremony.

From Adam's side, his younger sister Bethany is the only member who believed to have remain close following the family fallout. Bethany joined Holly's sisters, Tilly and Megan, as they led the bridal party at the couple's wedding on Saturday.

Despite the family drama, the Ramsay's A-list close friends, The Beckhams, arrived to show their support for the couple.

Among the star-studded guest list which includes 200 attendees, was Sir David, 50, his wife, Victoria Beckham, 51, as well as their children, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14.

The Beckhams and the Ramsays have been close family friends since the early 2000s.

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham shared glimpses of her preparations ahead of the wedding, captioning the post: 'Love, love the fit on this teal stretch jersey gown from my #VBPSS26 collection. It’s the perfect evening silhouette for a special occasion!

However, the famous family is not without its own reported family drama, with eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, 26, said to be experiencing a rift with his father.