Khloé Kardashian looks back on Christmas night full of family chaos

Khloé Kardashian recalled old memories from the Kardashian Jenner family Christmas Eve parties during a recent episode of her podcast Khloé In Wonder Land.

The 41-year-old reality star invited her mother Kris Jenner as an especial guest.

The mother-daughter duo spoke about the family’s famous holiday tradition and the stories that have come with it over the years.

During the chat, Khloé asked Kris if anyone ever hooked up at one of their Christmas Eve parties.

The Kardashians mother said that she did not know, which surprised the host and led her to ask the question again more clearly.

Kris seemed shocked by the idea and said she’s never heard of anything like that happening.

However, the mother of two then shared her own experience from past parties and said, “I'm really trying to think, ‘cause always my goal on Christmas Eve is to be incoherently drunk, and it normally happens.

It hasn't happened the last few years, which sucks for me. Anyways, I've had great, wild times.”

The talk became more playful when she mentioned a story involving someone they knew.

Kris reacted with surprise and said, “Oh my god. This is crazy!”

Khloé went on joking about if her mother had ever sneaked away with someone during the party.

Kris denied it, saying: “In the middle of a Christmas Eve party with Santa there? No.”

Moreover, the episode ended with light humour, as Khloé spoke about being single now.