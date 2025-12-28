 
Jack Black recalls his embarrassing job before acting

Geo News Digital Desk
December 28, 2025

Jack Black reflected on the time when he was not an actor and was pushing through one day at a time.

A Minecraft Movie star made an embarrassing confession about his life before coming in limelight.

Sitting down with his Anaconda co-star Paul Rudd on Rotten Tomatoes, they interviewed each other, where Paul asked him about if he had any jobs before acting.

“Oh my God, this is a shameful answer. I never had a job,” Black said.

Black then recalled one job that he briefly held: "I did one day of telemarketing and I didn't make one sale, and I was like, 'I can already tell my soul is being sucked.' And I bailed, and I made a decision right then and there."

"It was like, 'It's showbiz or bust. I'm going all in on acting or music, and if I can't do it I'll just live at my mom's,' " he said. "I know that just sounds [weird]. I had no plan B, no backup."

Anaconda stars Black and Rudd alongside Steve Zahn and Thandiwe Newton as a group of amateur filmmakers traveling to the Amazon jungle to reboot the original movie.

Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube, who co-starred in the original 1997 movie, also made surprise cameos in the film.

Anaconda is now running in cinemas.

