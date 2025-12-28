Jack Black recalls his embarrassing job before acting

Jack Black reflected on the time when he was not an actor and was pushing through one day at a time.

A Minecraft Movie star made an embarrassing confession about his life before coming in limelight.

Sitting down with his Anaconda co-star Paul Rudd on Rotten Tomatoes, they interviewed each other, where Paul asked him about if he had any jobs before acting.

“Oh my God, this is a shameful answer. I never had a job,” Black said.

Black then recalled one job that he briefly held: "I did one day of telemarketing and I didn't make one sale, and I was like, 'I can already tell my soul is being sucked.' And I bailed, and I made a decision right then and there."

"It was like, 'It's showbiz or bust. I'm going all in on acting or music, and if I can't do it I'll just live at my mom's,' " he said. "I know that just sounds [weird]. I had no plan B, no backup."

Anaconda stars Black and Rudd alongside Steve Zahn and Thandiwe Newton as a group of amateur filmmakers traveling to the Amazon jungle to reboot the original movie.

Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube, who co-starred in the original 1997 movie, also made surprise cameos in the film.

Anaconda is now running in cinemas.