 
Geo News

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly marries Adam Peaty at Bath Abbey

The couple Said 'I do' today at Bath Abbey

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 28, 2025

The newlyweds got engaged 15 months ago
The newlyweds got engaged 15 months ago

Congratulations are in order for Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty, who are now officially married. 

The couple, who became engaged in September, 12, 2024, said 'I do' today at Bath Abbey.

The Olympic swimmer, 30, and his blushing bride, 25, appeared in high spirits as they made a grand exit after their lavish wedding, which reportedly sparked nasty feud and tore Adam's family apart.

Meanwhile, Holly's father- celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay, 59, who gushed over his daughter in a touching Instagram tribute, was seen thanking members of the star-studded guest list, including the Beckhams, as they left the service. 

Gordon Ramsays daughter Holly marries Adam Peaty at Bath Abbey

As far Holly's bridal look, the bride kept her Christmas wedding firmly under wraps, covering herself with an embroidered lace cloak over her traditional ivory lace, voluminous wedding dress. 

Holly chose a dewy make-up look, paired with a veil and a skirt beneath her long train.

It is believed the couple chose Bath Abbey, where the cost of a wedding can be around £2,500, because the Olympian groom trains at nearby Bath University.

The newlyweds, who got engaged 15 months ago, asked the celebrity-packed guest list to avoid taking snaps on the big day 'to help maintain [it's] intimacy'.

More From Entertainment

Miles Teller melts hearts with romantic gesture for wife Keleigh
Miles Teller melts hearts with romantic gesture for wife Keleigh
Flavor Flav gives update on passion project for Travis Kelce, Taylor Kelce
Flavor Flav gives update on passion project for Travis Kelce, Taylor Kelce
Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian share highlights from annual grand party
Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian share highlights from annual grand party
Queen Camilla's new name rivals her with late Queen Elizabeth
Queen Camilla's new name rivals her with late Queen Elizabeth
'Emilia Perez' star names one trend which remained her focus in 2025
'Emilia Perez' star names one trend which remained her focus in 2025
King Charles supports magic in new post
King Charles supports magic in new post