Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly marries Adam Peaty at Bath Abbey

Congratulations are in order for Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty, who are now officially married.

The couple, who became engaged in September, 12, 2024, said 'I do' today at Bath Abbey.

The Olympic swimmer, 30, and his blushing bride, 25, appeared in high spirits as they made a grand exit after their lavish wedding, which reportedly sparked nasty feud and tore Adam's family apart.

Meanwhile, Holly's father- celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay, 59, who gushed over his daughter in a touching Instagram tribute, was seen thanking members of the star-studded guest list, including the Beckhams, as they left the service.

As far Holly's bridal look, the bride kept her Christmas wedding firmly under wraps, covering herself with an embroidered lace cloak over her traditional ivory lace, voluminous wedding dress.

Holly chose a dewy make-up look, paired with a veil and a skirt beneath her long train.

It is believed the couple chose Bath Abbey, where the cost of a wedding can be around £2,500, because the Olympian groom trains at nearby Bath University.

The newlyweds, who got engaged 15 months ago, asked the celebrity-packed guest list to avoid taking snaps on the big day 'to help maintain [it's] intimacy'.